Fourth phase of NATO DEEP Teacher Professional Development Course conducted

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosted the Fourth Phase of the Teacher Professional Development Course held within the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) for the academic and teaching staff of special educational institutions of the National Defense University (NDU), Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The training program covered a range of key areas in contemporary educational practice, effective organization of training sessions, assessment of training outcomes, development and improvement of educational programs, establishment of effective teacher–student engagement, and other relevant topics.

The main objective of the training is to enhance the pedagogical and methodological skills of academic and teaching staff working at military educational institutions, expand the application of innovative teaching methods, improve the effectiveness of the educational process, and further advance military education based on progressive international practices and NATO standards.