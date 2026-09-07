The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold and silver prices fall in global markets

Gold and silver prices fall in global markets

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Gold prices fell by $39.90 to $4,436.70 per troy ounce on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) in New York.

The price of silver also declined by $0.52 to $66.23 per ounce.

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