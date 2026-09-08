Houthi attacks injure 73 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

At least 73 civilians were injured in Houthi attacks targeting cities and economic infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi authorities said Tuesday, as Riyadh warned against continued attacks on civilians and commercial shipping.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on civilian and economic facilities in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, saying they injured 73 civilians, including women and children.

The ministry also denounced the group’s continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, saying the attacks threaten freedom of international maritime navigation.

It reiterated Saudi Arabia’s rejection of what it called the Houthis’ “hostile approach and criminal behavior,” saying they threaten the security and stability of Yemen and its Arab and Islamic surroundings and undermine peace efforts.

The ministry affirmed the kingdom’s right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and national capabilities and protect the security and safety of its citizens and residents.

It also warned against the Houthis’ continued targeting of civilians and civilian facilities and called for an immediate halt to all forms of escalation and continuing threats to maritime security.

Riyadh called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly resolutions 2216 of 2015 and 2722 of 2024.

In a separate statement, the Saudi Energy Ministry said fires broke out at energy facilities and installations following attacks in the country’s southern region.

The attacks caused a temporary halt to some operations at the targeted sites, the ministry said, adding that specialized teams had begun containing the fires and securing the facilities.