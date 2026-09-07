Kazakhstan declared winner in World Nomad Games medal standings

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The World Nomad Games Organizing Committee officially announced Kazakhstan as the winner in the overall medal standings, Qazinform News Agency quotes Kyrgyz President's press secretary Askat Alagozov as saying.

On his Facebook account, he said the VI World Nomad Games concluded as a major sporting festival, with high-level competitions and strong participation.

He stressed events such as kok-boru and zher-ulaq were particularly spectacular, showcasing the skills of Kyrgyz and Kazakh teams.

Askat Alagozov emphasized that sports rivalry remained on the field only, with no disputes among fans, underscoring the spirit of unity and expressing gratitude to the sportsmen and fans of the two nations.

He emphasized the only technical discrepancy arose in counting medals.

Askat Alagozov said the Organizing Committee decided to count separately the medals of three Kazakh athletes, which placed Kazakhstan in first position overall.

Alagozov congratulated Kazakhstan, calling them “brothers” and praising their victory. He noted Kyrgyz athletes also performed strongly, demonstrating skill and endurance.

He highlighted the medal table is only one aspect of sport. The true victory of these Games lies in conducting competitions in the spirit of mutual respect and fair rivalry, once again showing the unity of our brotherly peoples.

Earlier Qazinform reported citing the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the World Nomad Games do not maintain official overall medal or team standings by country, with athletes’ results recorded separately for each sport.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan finished first in the overall medal standings at the 6th World Nomad Games, claiming 74 medals, including 32 gold, 20 silver, and 22 bronze.