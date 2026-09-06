Meeting between Putin, US envoys concludes in Moscow

Baku, September 6, AZERTAC

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner concluded in Moscow on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Russian media outlets, including state news agency RIA, reported that Witkoff and Kushner departed the Kremlin after approximately three hours of negotiations.

Neither side has yet commented on the outcome of the meeting.