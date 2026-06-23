Meeting held with delegation from Pakistan National Defense University

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The leadership of the National Defence University of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with participants and faculty members of National Security and War Course-26, visited Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of those who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the Motherland, and paid tribute to their memory.

During a meeting with the Pakistani delegation, Rector of the National Defence University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, expressed satisfaction at welcoming the guests to Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted the steady development of Azerbaijan–Pakistan relations and the strategic importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The sides exchanged views on prospects for expanding ties in the field of military education and discussed a number of other issues of common interest.

The delegation was briefed on ongoing reforms in military education and science.

At the conclusion of the visit, the sides exchanged commemorative gifts and posed for a group photo.