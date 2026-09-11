Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2026 in KP

Baku, September 11, AZERTAC

The National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication (NEOC) on Friday confirmed a new polio case from Bannu District, in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases reported in Pakistan this year to four, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The government-led Polio Eradication Initiative in Pakistan urged all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated during the upcoming door-to-door campaign from 21 to 27 September—and in every subsequent campaign—to protect them from lifelong disability.

Consistent vaccination is essential to protect every family and seize the historic opportunity to eradicate polio for good.

Three of this year’s four cases are from Bannu Division, where security-related access constraints have resulted in children missing critical vaccination, allowing wild poliovirus to continue circulating.

Due to the safe and effective polio vaccine, Pakistan has reduced polio cases by 99.8 percent—from an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s to 31 in 2025. So far in 2026, four cases have been reported, mostly concentrated in southern KP. While overall poliovirus transmission in the country has declined since 2025, transmission remains persistent in southern KP.

The affected child is from Nurar Union Council in Tehsil Miryan, where vaccination teams have not been able to reach children consistently since 2025 due to insecurity.

This new case underscores the urgent need to maintain strong surveillance and vaccination efforts nationwide, as no child is safe from polio until every child is protected.

Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and, in some cases, death. It can, however, be prevented through safe and effective polio vaccines, which have been used safely in 195 countries, including all Muslim-majority countries.

In 2026, Pakistan has already implemented three large-scale polio campaigns, protecting more than 45 million children multiple times, alongside smaller targeted oral and injectable vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas.

The next national campaign is scheduled from 21 to 27 September and aims to protect nearly 31 million children, including in South KP.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility. Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers continue to bring vaccines to children at their doorsteps, while parents and caregivers play a crucial role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunizations.

Communities, religious leaders, and the media also have a vital role to play in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation, and ensuring every child is reached.