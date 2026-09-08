President appoints Chairman and members of Media and Broadcasting Council

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order appointing the Chairman and members of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the Order, Ahmad Mahammad oglu Ismayilov was appointed Chairman of the Media and Broadcasting Council. Mahammad Izzat oglu Abdullayev, Aynur Aliovsat gizi Bashirli, Ragsana Tofik gizi Karimova, Farhad Rauf oglu Mammadov, Ilkin Ilgar oglu Nadirov, and Fazil Hajiverdi oglu Novruzov were appointed members of the Council.