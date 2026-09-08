Religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq visit Shusha

Shusha, September 8, AZERTAC

A 50-member delegation comprising Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia and Iraq has embarked on a visit to Garabagh as part of the “The Road to Victory: In the Footsteps of Victory” project, organized by the Foundation for Promotion of Moral Values.

As part of the visit, the delegation has visited Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital.

During their stay, the guests will explore the city’s rich cultural and religious heritage, natural beauty, and ongoing restoration efforts. The program includes visits to several historic mosques and the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex, as well as a visit to the Jidir Duzu plain to admire Shusha’s scenic landscapes.