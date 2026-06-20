Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

On June 20, Mazen Torki Saoud Al-Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, arrived in Azerbaijan.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Jordanian official was welcomed by Musa Gasimli, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Shahin Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Jordan, Omar Barakat Al-Nahar, Jordan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, and other officials.

During the visit, Al-Qadi will attend the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Baku.

The Jordanian speaker is also expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

The visit will conclude on June 26.