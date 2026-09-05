Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree outlining the powers of the Vice President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reported citing Akorda.

Under the decree, the Vice President will develop strategic initiatives in the country’s domestic and foreign policy and submit them to the President.

At the President’s instruction, the Vice President will represent him in interactions with the Qurultay, the Government, other state bodies, political parties, public associations, and international organizations, as well as participate in international events.

The Vice President will also head the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and oversee the activities of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President.

In addition, the Vice President will coordinate the work of several commissions and advisory bodies, including those responsible for state awards, citizenship, state symbols, overseas training, state prizes in science and technology, literature and art, and youth policy.

To exercise these powers, the Vice President will be authorized to issue directives and give instructions to central and local executive bodies on matters within his competence.

The Vice President will also be entitled to attend meetings of the Qurultay, the Government, the Kazakhstan People’s Council, and consultative and advisory bodies under the President.

The decree also authorizes the Vice President to request information, documents, and other materials from state bodies and officials and to establish interagency working groups to draft presidential acts and carry out other tasks assigned by the President.

The Presidential Administration will provide organizational, legal, informational, analytical, and other support for the Vice President’s activities.

The decree takes effect from the date of its signing.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree to appoint Erlan Karin as the Vice President of Kazakhstan following his election by the Qurultay deputies.