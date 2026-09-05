Trump's envoys to visit Moscow, Kyiv over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that two U.S. envoys, Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, are traveling to Moscow and Kyiv to seek chances to end the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua reports.

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators," Trump said at the White House. "They've done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we'll do it."

Witkoff and Kushner are expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, according to a report from U.S. online news outlet Axios.

Witkoff and Kushner have held separate talks over the past few months with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, but little progress has been made, the report added.

The planned visit would mark Witkoff and Kushner's first trip to the Ukrainian capital since they took on leading roles in the Trump administration's efforts to end the conflict.