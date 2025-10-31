The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Turkish Football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

Turkish Football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Friday suspended 149 referees accused of betting on matches, according to Barron`s.

The TFF said in a statement that its disciplinary committee had handed out suspensions ranging from eight to 12 months, the TFF said, adding that investigations are continuing into three other referees.

An investigation by the federation into 571 referees in the Turkish professional leagues revealed on Monday that 371 of them had sports betting accounts and 152 were actively betting.

"Refereeing is a profession of honour," said TFF president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu on Thursday."

"Anyone who tarnishes that honour...will never again be involved in Turkish football,"

The TFF said on Monday that 22 of the officials (seven match referees and 15 assistants) work in the top league.

Ten of the referees listed by the TFF placed more than 10,000 bets, with one of them alone placing 18,227 bets. Forty-two referees each bet on more than 1,000 football matches, the head of Turkish football said on Friday.

However, he did not specify whether any of them were suspected of betting on matches they had officiated.

An investigation has also been launched by the Istanbul public prosecutor's office.

 

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report
  • 31.10.2025 [16:23]

Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report

Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025
  • 31.10.2025 [16:21]

Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative
  • 30.10.2025 [22:50]

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament
  • 30.10.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup
  • 30.10.2025 [18:32]

Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final
  • 30.10.2025 [14:53]

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup
  • 30.10.2025 [14:50]

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship
  • 30.10.2025 [12:19]

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty
  • 29.10.2025 [21:31]

De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty

® Azercell announces winners of “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • [17:54]

Delegation of CEEC International visits SOFAZ

  • [17:45]

Turkish Football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  • [17:42]

Minister: Azerbaijan supports intercultural dialogue initiatives as a donor state

  • [17:38]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for strategic partnership and economic cooperation

  • [17:34]

“AzerGold” CJSC expands its product portfolio with 1-gram gold bars

  • [17:26]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for fostering strategic partnership

  • [17:18]

US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce meets with participants of Central Asia Caucasus Fellowship Program

  • [17:16]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan ranks high on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List

  • [17:15]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue

  • [17:08]

FM: Opportunity created for 100 students annually from OIC and NAM member countries to study in Azerbaijan

  • [17:00]

Azerbaijan, World Bank explore cooperation

  • [16:49]

Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss development of economic partnership

  • [16:45]

® “Share of Victory” charity campaign by Red Hearts Foundation

  • [16:39]

Azercosmos exports services worth $13.2 million in January-September 2025

  • [16:24]

Barcelona could return to Camp Nou as early as next week—Report

  • [16:23]

Azerbaijan's national chess team to face Uzbekistan to book spot at World Women's Team Chess Championship 2025

  • [16:21]

Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Malaysia’s MyCERT sign MoU

  • [16:11]

Montenegro releases detained Azerbaijani citizen

  • [15:50]

Israel holds national disaster preparedness exercise

  • [15:44]

Azerbaijan-UK Business Council established in London

  • [15:36]

SOFAZ CEO holds bilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi

  • [15:07]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays visit to Kazakhstan

  • [14:53]

Tricky treats: Why pumpkins accumulate pollutants

  • [14:48]

Another 124 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • [14:46]

Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Business Forum explores cooperation beyond energy

  • [14:44]

Azerbaijani delegation joins international conference in Astana

  • [14:35]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Hakari railway station

  • [14:31]

Abbas Abbasov: Human tragedies in Central African countries are known to everyone

  • [14:19]

Cholera death toll in Africa surpasses 6,800: Health body

  • [14:03]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss development of innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem

  • [13:57]

Six-million-year-old ice discovered in Antarctica offers unprecedented window into a warmer Earth

  • [13:51]

“Art and Arms: The Artistic Vision of Traditional Azerbaijani Weapons” exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [13:33]

SpaceX pitches NASA 'simplified' Starship moon landing plan amid progress concerns

  • [13:28]

Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss cooperation in public finance management

  • [13:14]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025

  • [13:07]

October 31 marks World Cities Day

  • [13:01]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations visit Horovlu village in Jabrayil district

  • [12:57]

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss enhanced cooperation between religious institutions

  • [12:21]

® Nar supports international symposium dedicated to Azerbaijani language

  • [12:15]

Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold consular consultations

  • [12:06]

TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

  • [12:00]

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire: Türkiye

  • [11:54]

Heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations begin visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan districts

  • [11:43]

International conference on Belgian colonialism opens in Baku

  • [11:21]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $66

  • [10:59]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:56]

Kyrgyzstan completes nomination process for parliamentary elections

  • [10:42]

Pakistan agrees to continue conditional ceasefire with Afghanistan; principal-level meeting set for 6 November 2025

  • [08:49]

Another exhibition within “Art Weekend” – “Ancestors”

  • [01:02]

Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

  • 30.10.2025 [23:37]

Mini-football tournament held among orphanage teams on Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative

  • 30.10.2025 [22:50]

“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise concludes

  • 30.10.2025 [21:26]

China unveils Shenzhou-21 crew for more diversified space sci-tech experiments

  • 30.10.2025 [21:23]
Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Document related to simultaneous killing of eight Azerbaijani captives and hostages examined during trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament meets with Speaker of UAE Federal National Council

  • 30.10.2025 [20:33]

Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept

  • 30.10.2025 [20:17]

ANAMA, NATO discuss cooperation in humanitarian demining

  • 30.10.2025 [20:13]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum hosts first scientific-practical conference on “Actual Issues of Azerbaijani Weaponology”

  • 30.10.2025 [19:52]

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

  • 30.10.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency explore cultural connections

  • 30.10.2025 [19:21]

Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday

  • 30.10.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation

  • 30.10.2025 [18:42]

Azerbaijani para-shooter ranks 3rd at World Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [18:32]

Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 37 border checkpoints by 2030

  • 30.10.2025 [18:25]

Azerbaijan relocates nine more families to Vangli village in Aghdara district

  • 30.10.2025 [18:24]

Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to be opened next year: Turkish trade minister

  • 30.10.2025 [17:53]

Baku host opening ceremony of Medinex 2025

  • 30.10.2025 [17:47]

Brazil plans COP30 funding deals to address climate adaptation shortfall

  • 30.10.2025 [17:17]

Turkey still in talks to procure Eurofighters from Qatar, Oman

  • 30.10.2025 [17:15]

Italian ensemble performs to great acclaim at the 20th Baku Jazz Festival

  • 30.10.2025 [17:01]

International congress features presentations on forensic archaeology in Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [16:49]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature video materials on Tovuz Battles

  • 30.10.2025 [16:42]

SOFAZ CEO takes part in annual meeting of International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds

  • 30.10.2025 [16:29]

China targets manned moon landing by 2030, outlines testing tasks ahead

  • 30.10.2025 [16:03]

OECD Eurasia Week to be held in 2026

  • 30.10.2025 [16:00]

Speaker of UAE Federal National Council visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

  • 30.10.2025 [15:56]

® Azerconnect Group held AI training sessions for ADA University students

  • 30.10.2025 [15:53]

Indonesia aims to operate 1st nuclear power plant by 2032 to support energy transition

  • 30.10.2025 [15:52]

Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum

  • 30.10.2025 [15:50]

Romanian press highlights Senate President Abrudean’s visit to Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [15:45]

Volkswagen skids into the red on $5.8 billion US tariff hit, Porsche woes

  • 30.10.2025 [15:31]

® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”

  • 30.10.2025 [15:19]

Archaeologists uncover mysterious construction rituals and strange offerings to household spirits at Provadia–Solnitsata

  • 30.10.2025 [15:12]

Sahiba Gafarova: Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully today

  • 30.10.2025 [15:06]

Flamengo holds Racing to reach Libertadores final

  • 30.10.2025 [14:53]

Liverpool thrashed by Palace, holders Newcastle through in League Cup

  • 30.10.2025 [14:50]

® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!

  • 30.10.2025 [14:42]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office attends ceremony marking 60th anniversary of “Nostra Aetate” document in Vatican

  • 30.10.2025 [13:10]

Long-term foreign residents increase to record high of 2.58 mln

  • 30.10.2025 [12:56]
History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

History and beauty of the Seaside National Park VIDEO

Azerbaijani weightlifter claims three silvers at European Championship

  • 30.10.2025 [12:19]

Azerbaijan, China discuss tourism relations

  • 30.10.2025 [12:12]
One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

One of the wondrous regions of Azerbaijan – Zangilan VIDEO

The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men

  • 30.10.2025 [12:05]

Pandemic fears as 'new coronavirus' found in bats in South America

  • 30.10.2025 [12:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis meets with Second Vice President of National Assembly of Cambodia

  • 30.10.2025 [12:02]

Belarus, North Korea seek to expand cooperation in all areas

  • 30.10.2025 [11:38]

Climate inaction is claiming millions of lives every year, warns new Lancet Countdown report

  • 30.10.2025 [11:34]

Belarus Deputy PM: We are interested in implementing joint projects with Azerbaijan

  • 30.10.2025 [11:33]