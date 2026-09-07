Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council to establish new cooperation format

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

A meeting was held between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and a delegation from the Executive Committee of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Cooperation Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK).

The sides exchanged views on putting the activities of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Council on a more systematic basis, creating a new cooperation format and organizing an event to mark the 35th anniversary of the Business Council.

They also discussed the implementation of the Action Plan of the Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, strengthening trade ties with Nakhchivan, organizing roadshows to promote Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities in Türkiye, and exploring possibilities for holding joint business events.