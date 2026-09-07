VI World Nomad Games: International chef's competition held in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

On September 5, an international culinary competition was held in Kyrchyn gorge as part of the 6th World Nomad Games, Kabar News Agency reported citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy.

Chefs from several countries participated in the competition, presenting national dishes and demonstrating their professional skills.

A chef from Mongolia won the grand prize. The winners received awards.

The 6th World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2026, with the main competitions taking place in the Issyk-Kul region. More than 3,000 athletes from 109 countries participated in the Games.

The World Nomad Games are an international sports and cultural event dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage of nomadic peoples. The Games bring together traditional sports and ethno-sports with cultural performances, music, crafts, and academic activities focused on nomadic history and traditions.