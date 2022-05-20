Turkiye hosts “Efes-2022” multinational exercises

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Izmir, Turkiye, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. “The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9,” the ministry said.

