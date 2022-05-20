  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkiye hosts “Efes-2022” multinational exercises

    20.05.2022 [18:59]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani servicemen are taking part in the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises in Izmir, Turkiye, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9,” the ministry said.

