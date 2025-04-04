® Nar conducts mobile communication training for teachers

In addition to providing affordable services, Nar places great emphasis on social initiatives. In collaboration with the State Vocational Agency and Sustainera Solutions, the mobile operator organized a specialized training program on mobile communication equipment for teachers from vocational education institutions. The two-day training aimed to enhance teachers' knowledge of modern telecommunications technologies and equip them with practical skills in the field.

On the first day, participants received theoretical training on the technical fundamentals of mobile communication equipment. The second day included hands-on sessions, allowing teachers to gain practical experience and explore core and radio network equipment firsthand. Developed and delivered by Nar’s technical team, the program was attended by 10 teachers, who deepened their understanding of mobile communication systems, network infrastructure, and operational principles.

Through this initiative, Nar aims to contribute to the development of vocational education in the country and support the training of skilled professionals in the telecommunications sector. More information about the mobile operator’s social projects can be found here.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.