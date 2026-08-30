AAF presents classic cars at Baku Boulevard

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), an exhibition of classic cars opened on August 30 at Baku Seaside National Park.

The event began with a classic car display at the Seaside National Park, showcasing over 100 vehicles manufactured before 1986.

The lineup featured registered participant cars alongside select pieces from the permanent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

A longtime favorite among Baku residents, the exhibition will feature a classic car parade later today.

A classic car rally will route through the capital's main streets and avenues before concluding in the Sea Breeze area.