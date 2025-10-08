Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan achieved its best-ever result at the 3rd CIS Games, which concluded today in the country.
On the final day of the competition, Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts delivered an impressive performance, contributing to the nation’s record medal tally of 184.
Azerbaijan ranked second in the overall medal standings at the 3rd CIS Games, claiming a total of 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze medals. Russia topped the table.
This result marks a significant milestone for Azerbaijani athletes in the history of the CIS Games, which have been held since 2021. Azerbaijan secured 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, 28 bronze) at the inaugural Games and 62 medals (10 gold, 17 silver, 35 bronze) at the second edition.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
- 07.10.2025 [21:24]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers conclude 3rd CIS Games with 6 medals
- 07.10.2025 [21:16]
11th International Book Fair wraps up in Baku
- 07.10.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team grabs another gold at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [20:00]
Azerbaijani para-shooter crowned European champion
- 07.10.2025 [19:31]
® Azercell joins Amazon Partner Network
- 07.10.2025 [19:24]
Another Azerbaijani wrestler takes gold at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [19:16]
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan
- 07.10.2025 [19:09]
President of Kazakhstan: Water level in the Caspian Sea is falling
- 07.10.2025 [19:02]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concludes visit to Azerbaijan
- 07.10.2025 [18:59]
Azerbaijani FM: Economic cooperation defined as a key priority for OTS
- 07.10.2025 [18:34]
New York marks Uzeyir Hajibeyli's 140th anniversary with concert program
- 07.10.2025 [18:32]
Azerbaijani wrestler claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [18:31]
Azerbaijani women’s fencing team clinches saber silver
- 07.10.2025 [17:28]
President Tokayev urges focus on Turkic World Vision 2040 program
- 07.10.2025 [17:20]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins silver medal at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [17:09]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [17:09]
® Trendyol joins “Walk for Climate Action” in Baku
- 07.10.2025 [16:39]
World Bank lifts growth forecast for Middle East region in 2025
- 07.10.2025 [16:28]
Azerbaijan’s national fencing team claims epee silver at 3rd CIS Games
- 07.10.2025 [15:51]