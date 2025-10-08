Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan achieved its best-ever result at the 3rd CIS Games, which concluded today in the country.

On the final day of the competition, Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts delivered an impressive performance, contributing to the nation’s record medal tally of 184.

Azerbaijan ranked second in the overall medal standings at the 3rd CIS Games, claiming a total of 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze medals. Russia topped the table.

This result marks a significant milestone for Azerbaijani athletes in the history of the CIS Games, which have been held since 2021. Azerbaijan secured 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, 28 bronze) at the inaugural Games and 62 medals (10 gold, 17 silver, 35 bronze) at the second edition.