Azerbaijan men’s team takes lead at European Chess Championship in Georgia

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani men's chess team beat Ukraine 2.5:1.5 in the eighth round of the 2025 European Team Chess Championship in Batumi, Georgia, giving them a crucial lead before the final round.

The victory gave the Azerbaijani side 13 points, moving them into pole position for the title, thanks to the critical full point secured by Shahriyar Mammadyarov.

The remaining four boards ended in draws, with Rauf Mammadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, and Eltaj Safarli all splitting the point.

If the Azerbaijani men's chess team triumphs in the final round, they will automatically be crowned European champions for the fourth time.