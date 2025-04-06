Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, Sidi Mohamed Ould Errachid.

During the meeting, the two speakers exchanged views on the current state and future of relations between their respective countries and parliaments. It was noted that Azerbaijan-Morocco ties are founded on mutual respect, with steady progress observed in their political dialogue. They also discussed bilateral cooperation within international organizations and emphasized the mutual support extended by both nations at various multilateral platforms.

The importance of reciprocal visits and high-level exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted. Both speakers stressed the valuable role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in further deepening ties between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled with appreciation her official visit to Morocco, noting that such visits significantly contribute to advancing bilateral relations. She and her Moroccan counterpart also explored opportunities to expand collaboration between members of parliament and parliamentary committees.

Speaker Gafarova provided detailed information about the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), including the steps taken under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to strengthen its institutional framework.

In response, Speaker Sidi Mohamed Ould Errachid affirmed Morocco’s strong interest in cooperating with the NAM Parliamentary Network and praised its role in addressing global challenges.

The meeting also included discussions on other matters of mutual interest.