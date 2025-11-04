Azerbaijan to host European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

The European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in 2027, said Namig Novruzov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, during a press conference.

He noted that the Committee also implements various social projects within the country.

“The aim is to raise awareness in sports among children, adolescents and young people with hearing impairments, and to support their physical and psychological development. Close cooperation has been established with specialized schools and public associations, and new sports programs are being developed across various regions," Novruzov added.