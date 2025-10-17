Azerbaijani boxers aim for ‘medal rush’ at Kazakhstan’s tournament
Astana, October 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighters will challenge for boxing glory at the upcoming 13th edition of the Serik Sapiyev Prizes Junior Tournament set to take place in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, on October 21-25.
This year, approximately 400 boxers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Czech Republic, and Mongolia will take the fight ring in a bid to secure a spot for their nations.
Elshan Rustamov
Special correspondent
