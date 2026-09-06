Azerbaijani culture showcased at National Minorities Festival in Sokolov

Prague, September 6, AZERTAC

A festival dedicated to the cultures of national minorities was held in Sokolov, a city in the Karlovy Vary Region of the Czech Republic.

The festival was held with organizational and promotional support from the city of Sokolov and the Karlovy Vary Regional Authority. Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Mongolia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, China, Portugal, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries took part in the event.

The festival aimed to provide various national communities living in the Czech Republic with an opportunity to showcase their cultures, traditions, music and dances, as well as examples of their national cuisines.

Azerbaijan was represented at the festival by Farid Amiraliyev, founder of the Land of Fire society and coordinator for the Czech Republic of the Eastern Europe Coordinating Council of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, and Samir Varisoğlu Majidov.

Azerbaijan's participation in the festival was organized by the Land of Fire society with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic and the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund.

As part of the festival, Azerbaijani national costumes were displayed and various examples of Azerbaijani cuisine were presented to participants.

The stage program also featured Azerbaijani music and national dances. Three Azerbaijani songs were performed with the participation of Guler Abdullayeva Archer, followed by three national dances.

At the end of the program, around 20-25 Azerbaijanis from different cities across the Czech Republic performed the traditional Azerbaijani yalli dance. Employees of the Karlovy Vary Regional Authority and other foreign guests also joined the dance, making it one of the most memorable and well-attended moments of the festival.

A special ceremony was also held during the festival to contribute to the development of Azerbaijani-Czech friendship and cultural ties. Farid Amiraliyev, founder of the Land of Fire society, presented an Azerbaijani national costume as a gift to the festival organizer and the deputy head of the Karlovy Vary Regional Authority.

In addition, Azerbaijani souvenirs reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage were presented to officials and special guests attending the event.

Festival participants showed great interest in Azerbaijan's presentation. Azerbaijani national costumes, cuisine, music and dances were well received by local residents and representatives of different countries.

The National Minorities Festival in Sokolov served as an important platform for bringing together the cultures of different peoples, promoting mutual respect and understanding, and strengthening friendship among national communities living in the Czech Republic.

Vugar Seyidov