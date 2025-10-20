Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s judo team topped the medals table at the Guadalajara Grand Prix held in Mexico, finishing the competition with a total of nine medals.

The team’s medal haul included six gold and three bronze medals.

Balabey Aghayev (60kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73kg), Vusal Galanderzade (81kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (100kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) climbed on to the winner`s, claiming gold.

Ahmad Yusifov (60kg), Rashid Mammadaliyev (73kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90 kilograms) settled for bronzes.