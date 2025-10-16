Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighters will challenge for world titles and wrestling glory in the U23 World Championships to take place in Novi Sad, Serbia on October 20-27.

Azerbaijan is sending 10 Greco-Roman, 10 freestyle and 7 female wrestlers to compete at the championships.

Around 700 wrestlers will descend upon Novi Sad, Serbia for the final World Championships of the year.