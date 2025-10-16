Azercosmos and AMADA host training

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

As part of the World Space Week 2025, the Space Academy operating under the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) organized the "Space Superman: Strengthening and Conditioning" training in partnership with the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The training aimed to enhance the physical and psychological resilience of the human body for living and working in space, as well as to raise public awareness about the strengthening and conditioning methods applied by astronauts and athletes.

During the session, Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency, discussed topics such as the human body in extreme conditions, strategies to improve performance and endurance, and ethical principles in human development, while also answering participants’ questions.

This year’s theme of World Space Week is “Living in Space,” and the events held throughout the week aim to raise awareness about human life, work, and adaptation in space.