AZERTAC named official international media partner for KazAgroFarm – 2026

Astana, September 7, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) has been named the official international media partner for the KazAgroFarm – 2026 exhibition, which will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 21–23.

Hosted at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana, the event will bring together more than 300 companies from 25 countries.

The exhibition is recognized as one of the most widely attended and publicized events in Kazakhstan, aimed at promoting the sustainable development of the agricultural sector and the introduction of modern technologies in the agro-industrial complex.

The event’s program will include conferences, panel discussions, and B2B meetings focusing on the following areas:

Agricultural machinery, equipment, and spare parts; Modern technologies for the production, harvesting, storage of crops; Means of mechanization for small agricultural enterprises, farms, and summer cottages; Latest technologies for irrigation, spraying, and drainage; Packaging of agricultural products and packaging materials; Agricultural construction, warehouses, and warehouse equipment; Horticulture, viticulture, and greenhouse farming; Biotechnology and quality control of agricultural raw materials and products; Plant protection products, fertilizers, and technologies for their application; Feed production; Covered-ground technologies; Genetics and selection in crop production; Seeds, seedlings, fruits, and vegetables; Agroecology; and Milling equipment.

The 2025 edition brought together 316 companies from 25 countries, as well as more than 10,000 experts.

Elshan Rustamov