Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Barcelona's injury problems continue to mount with Robert Lewandowski picking up a thigh injury that sources have told ESPN will rule him out of this month's Clásico against Real Madrid, according to ESPN.

The Poland striker could be sidelined for up to five weeks, further debilitating Barça's attacking options heading into a key juncture of the season.

Dani Olmo and Gavi will also miss the trip to Madrid on Oct. 26, although both Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have returned to training this week, while Raphinha should be ready for the Clásico, too.

Goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Joan García remained sidelined as well.

Lewandowski, 37, missed the start of the campaign with a muscle problem and didn't make his first start for Barça until the 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League on Sept. 18.

He has made nine appearances in total this season, scoring four goals, but is now set for another spell out of action, with Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford Barça's options to play through the middle.

Former Bayern Munich frontman Lewandowski will miss Saturday's game against Girona and the Champions League fixture against Olympiacos, which both come before the trip to Madrid.

Barça then face Elche, Club Brugge and Celta Vigo before the international break, games which Lewandowski is unlikely to return for.

Olmo, who injured his calf last week, could return at the start of November, as could García, but Gavi and Ter Stegen are long-term absentees.

Sources have told ESPN that Raphinha, who has missed Barça's last three games with a thigh problem, is working hard to be back to face Madrid, while Yamal and López could both return against Girona this weekend.

 

