Classic car parade continues at Sea Breeze

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

The classic car exhibition and parade, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) on August 30, continued at Sea Breeze Resort.

The classic car exhibition at Marina Bay brought a distinct retro charm to the Caspian shore.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), an exhibition of classic cars opened on August 30 at Baku Seaside National Park.

The event began with a classic car display at the Seaside National Park, showcasing over 100 vehicles manufactured before 1986.