FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker
Baku, October 19, AZERTAC
England captain Harry Kane scored his 400th club goal as his first-half header helped Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Kane was first to Joshua Kimmich's 22nd-minute corner in Der Klassiker in Munich, nodding Bayern in front with his 21st goal from his 12th match for club and country this season.
Bayern added a second in unusual fashion in the second half when Jobe Bellingham's clearance from inside his own six-yard box bounced in off a sliding Michael Olise.
Dortmund cut the deficit through Julian Brandt, who turned in Julian Ryerson's cross in the 84th minute, but Bundesliga leaders Bayern held on to maintain their 100% winning start to the season.
