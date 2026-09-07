Iran condemns US strikes on oil tankers as 'illegal, aggressive'

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Iran strongly condemned US strikes on three Iranian crude oil tankers Saturday as "illegal and aggressive," accusing Washington of carrying out the attacks as part of a naval blockade and economic war against the country, according to Anadolu Agency.

"These illegal and aggressive actions, carried out in continuation of the US military aggression against Iran and as part of its naval blockade and economic war against our homeland, constitute a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, a war crime, and a clear threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed Iran's determination to "firmly defend its sovereignty and national interests" against what it described as US "state terrorism and aggressive actions."

It said such actions included "the continued naval blockade and economic war, as well as attacks on commercial vessels."

The ministry said responsibility for the consequences of continued US "aggressive and interventionist actions" in the region would rest with Washington and its "accomplices and partners."

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces struck and disabled three Iranian crude oil tankers after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.