Lionel Messi announces Messi Cup in Miami

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi surprised the football world by announcing the creation of the Messi Cup, a youth tournament that will bring together some of the most prestigious academies on the planet, according to beInSports.

The event will take place in Miami from December 9 to 14, with the goal of discovering and promoting the next generation of players who dream of following in the world champion’s footsteps.

Through a message on Instagram, Messi shared the news with excitement: “I can finally tell you that this December a very special youth tournament is coming to Miami, featuring some of the best clubs in the world. There will also be many more activities that week. I hope you like it!”

The first edition of the Messi Cup will feature eight under-16 teams: FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell’s Old Boys, Chelsea, and Inter Miami.

The matches will be held at Inter Miami’s facilities, including the Chase Stadium —the team’s home ground— and the Florida Blue Training Center. The format will divide the teams into two groups, with each team guaranteed at least three matches before advancing to the knockout rounds that will determine the champion. The final and third-place match will be played on December 14 at Chase Stadium.

With this tournament, Lionel Messi aims not only to promote young talent but also to leave a lasting legacy beyond the pitch. The Messi Cup is set to become a space to inspire young footballers aspiring to become the next global stars of the sport.

The event represents the connection between the Argentine legend’s illustrious career and his current chapter with Inter Miami, reinforcing his commitment to the growth of football in the United States. It will also serve as an opportunity to bring together clubs that have marked Messi’s journey — his beloved Newell’s, his iconic Barcelona, and his present with the MLS side.

This December, Miami will become the epicenter of global youth talent. And though the number 10 has already won everything as a player, this time he’ll be searching for something different: to discover the young star who might one day take his place in football history.