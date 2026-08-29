Media Development Agency issues statement

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

“Certain information resources operating in the Republic of Azerbaijan and claiming to speak on behalf of various communities residing in the country are attempting to present themselves as media entities representing the interests of these national minorities,” the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The statement reads:

“In this regard, we state that all media entities conducting media activities in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan must comply with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Media’ and must be registered in the ‘Media Registry’ Information System in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The ‘Ajmedia.news’ website, which presents itself as an information portal established on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Jewish Media Center and public figures of Jewish origin, but fails to comply with media ethics requirements in its published materials, is not registered in the ‘Media Registry’ Information System. In addition, in connection with violations of the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On Media’, a relevant court decision has been adopted concerning the resource, declaring its activities illegal.

We reiterate that all media entities, including those acting on behalf of any community or social group and engaged in media activities, must strictly observe the requirements of the legislation and provide the public with accurate, objective, and transparent information regarding their legal and professional status, field of activity, and representative character.”