Mine explosion occurs in Agdam district

Baku, September 6, AZERTAC

A landmine explosion occurred on September 5 in the territory of the liberated Chamanli Saryjaly village in the Agdam district.

A joint statement on the incident was released by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

According to the statement, a tractor driven by Elmdar Sariyev (born in 1972), a resident of Shotlanli village in the Agjabadi district, struck a mine in an uncleared area. Sariyev sustained injuries as a result of the blast.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by the Agdam District Prosecutor’s Office.

ANAMA, the Interior Ministryh, and the Prosecutor General’s Office have reiterated their call for citizens to strictly adhere to safety regulations, heed mine hazard warning signs, avoid touching suspicious objects, refrain from entering unfamiliar areas, and not bypass designated safety fencing.