Saudi media highlights Baku's landmarks and tourism potential

Cairo, September 5, AZERTAC

Saudi Arabia's "Okaz" newspaper has published a comprehensive report on Baku, highlighting the Azerbaijani capital's history, ancient urban architecture, ties with the Islamic world, oil industry development, and the growing influx of Saudi tourists in recent years.

The article notes that exploring Baku on foot offers the best way to experience the historic center of Icherisheher, where ancient fortress walls, narrow streets, and key landmarks such as the Maiden Tower and Palace of the Shirvanshahs are preserved.

The newspaper highlights Azerbaijan's deep historical ties with the Islamic world, as well as the country’s major contributions to the development of Islamic culture.

The report mentions that Azerbaijan's abundant oil and natural gas reserves earned it the title "Land of Fire," with the late 19th-century oil boom transforming Baku into a global energy hub and driving rapid urban development.

The "Okaz" newspaper notes that Azerbaijan has become increasingly accessible to Saudi tourists, attributing the growing travel interest to the introduction of visa-free entry for Saudi citizens.

The article also highlights Azerbaijan's diverse appeal beyond Baku, noting how its different climates, mountains, forests, and picturesque villages showcase the country's broader natural and tourism opportunities.

Shikhali Aliyev