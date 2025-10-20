Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers crowned world champions

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani beach wrestlers achieved outstanding results at the Beach Wrestling World Series Final 2025 held in Alexandria, Egypt, claiming world championship titles.

In the group competitions, Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) captured the gold medal, while Vusal Aliyev won silver and Sahib Dadashov secured bronze.

Based on the points earned in the World Series Final, Azerbaijan’s Vusal Aliyev and Ibrahim Yusubov finished at the top of the tournament rankings.

Ibrahim Yusubov achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming a four-time world champion.