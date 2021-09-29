  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Belarus hold meeting on staff of military personnel bodies

    29.09.2021 [15:53]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    According to the plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, the Department for Personnel of Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense held a working meeting on the staff of military personnel bodies, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    Chief of the Department for Personnel of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense Major General Elchin Khalilov gave the guests detailed information on the training of professional staff and reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the staff of Military Personnel Bodies of the two countries, in particular in the field of military service and registration of military personnel.

