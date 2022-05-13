Azerbaijani chess players to compete at International chess tournament in Tashkent

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess players will test their strength at an International Chess Tournament, to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on May 13.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Manafov and Shahin Valiyev.

The Swiss-system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

The two-day tournament will bring together 46 chess players, including 16 grandmasters.