Azerbaijan’s Azer Mirzayev to compete at international tournament in India

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzayev will test his strength at the 13th KIIT International Chess Festival-2022 (Category 'A'), to be held in Bhubaneswar, India, on May 22-29. The tournament, to feature 10 rounds, will bring together 114 chess players, including 30 grandmasters.

