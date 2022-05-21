  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Azer Mirzayev to compete at international tournament in India

    21.05.2022 [16:16]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzayev will test his strength at the 13th KIIT International Chess Festival-2022 (Category 'A'), to be held in Bhubaneswar, India, on May 22-29.

    The tournament, to feature 10 rounds, will bring together 114 chess players, including 30 grandmasters.

