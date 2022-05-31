Winning teams of Smart Karabakh hackathon visit Shusha

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

The winning teams of the Smart Karabakh hackathon, held within the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, visited Shusha with representatives from AzInTelecom LLC.

During the visit, they visited Shusha Fortress, Jidir Duzu (horse race field), Molla Panah Vagif’s Mausoleum and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

It should be noted that 70 competitors from 30 teams tried to turn their digital knowledge into a real project at the Smart Karabakh Hackathon, which kicked off on May 25.

During the 50-hour competition, a number of “smart solutions” were developed to transform the liberated territories of Azerbaijan into a normal region.

The participating teams from Turkey and Azerbaijan developed and presented “smart solutions” in the fields of education, agriculture, transport, household, energy, water consumption, environment and security for the restoration of Karabakh.

According to the results announced on May 28, first place went to Azerbaijan’s Safe Karabakh team, representing the E-Gov Development Center (a mobile app of the same name), second place went to Turkiye`s Sytematör team (SINA drone), and third place went to Turkiye`s team A (a sustainable eco-friendly smart city model).