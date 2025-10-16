AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Milan have renewed their shirt sponsorship agreement with Emirates, while Real Madrid and Valencia partner with Softtek and CBRE, respectively.

According to Sportcal, the Italian soccer giants AC Milan have once again renewed their shirt sponsorship agreement with long-standing partner Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, with the pair set to mark 20 years since their first tie-up.

Emirates will continue as the official airline partner and principal partner of the club, with the airline’s ‘Fly Better’ logo remaining on the front of the men’s first team shirts across all major competitions, including domestic league Serie A, Coppa Italia knockout competition, pan-European UEFA competitions, and international FIFA fixtures, as well as all international friendlies.

The logo will also remain on the shirts of AC Milan Academy youth players, while the airline will continue to receive branding presence, including LED displays of its brand in stadiums and training centres for all home matches, exclusive digital content, fan engagement experiences, and premium hospitality.

The partnership will also feature new initiatives for fan engagement, including global watch parties hosted at select international locations.

Maikel Oettle, chief commercial officer of AC Milan, stated: “The renewal of our partnership with Emirates stands as testimony to one of the most historic and admired collaborations in football, a shared journey that looks to the future with ambition and vision.

“Emirates will continue to stand by our side, helping us strengthen the club’s solid foundations and, together, connect new generations of fans around the world while creating unique experiences that go far beyond the pitch.”

Emirates has sponsored AC Milan since 2007, with the airline becoming a top institutional sponsor in 2008, before securing the official jersey sponsorship designation ahead of the 2010-11 season.

Other high-profile soccer teams in the airline’s sponsorship portfolio include Real Madrid (Spain), Arsenal (England), Benfica (Portugal), and Olympique Lyonnais (France).

German soccer giants Bayern Munich became the latest team to partner with Emirates in a deal running from 2025-26 to 2031-32 in August.

Along with soccer clubs, the airline also has sponsorships in place with England’s knockout competition, the FA Cup, while in the UAE, the airline supports the UAE Pro League.

Elsewhere, Spanish giants Real Madrid have renewed their partnership with software engineering firm Softtek, which will continue to implement the club’s digital transformation.

That renewal will see Softtek continue to evolve the club’s digital ecosystem, strengthening its infrastructure and improving the user experience, as it has done since the partnership first started in 2022.

Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations at Real Madrid, said: "Renewing our partnership with Softtek reaffirms a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Softtek is a strategic partner that shares our digital vision and our aim to put the fans at the centre of every initiative.”

Meanwhile, fellow LaLiga club Valencia has hired international real estate firm CBRE to sell the land where its current home ground, the Mestalla, stands after the club moves to its Nou Mestalla stadium.

The plot of land is due to be vacant by mid-2027 once Valencia moves to its new home and offers potential for residential and tertiary uses, including hotel and office space.

The sale will be led by CBRE’s Sports division, which specializes in maximizing the value of sports assets and enhancing urban and social environments.

Previous sales include the Celta360 Sport City (RC Celta de Vigo) and the Everton Stadium (Everton FC).