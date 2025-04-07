AZAL: 33 years in the skies

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Today marks 33 years since Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC opened a new chapter in the country's aviation history.

Since 1992, AZAL has represented Azerbaijan in global aviation and guaranteed the region’s access to the world. Following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the company transitioned to a corporate environment, focusing on innovation and striving for excellence in aviation.

Numerous significant achievements have been made thanks to the reforms and development-oriented steps taken in recent years.

Compared to 2022, the number of destinations has more than doubled by 2024, increasing from 27 to 63. The passenger count, which was 2.2 million in 2022, rose to 4 million in 2024. AZAL has signed contracts to purchase Boeing and Airbus aircraft, as well as lease Airbus planes from AerCap and CDB Aviation. By 2030, the company plans to integrate more than 20 new aircraft into its modernizing fleet and increase the overall order volume.

Thanks to the professional activities of AZANS, the overall number of flights passing through Azerbaijan’s airspace in 2024 increased by 83% compared to 2022. Transit flights also saw a 100% increase in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has also shown positive dynamics. The number of serviced destinations rose from 67 in 2022 to 81 in 2024, while passenger traffic grew from 4.4 million in 2022 to 7.5 million in 2024.

“We express our deep gratitude to each of our employees — whether working aboard aircraft, at the airport, in the control tower, or behind the scenes in offices — for their professionalism and dedication throughout this progressive journey,” AZAL said.