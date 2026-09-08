Azerbaijan achieves second-largest leap globally in PISA report

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

According to the results of the PISA 2025 study (Programme for International Student Assessment), only a fraction of the 91 participating countries showed progress compared to the previous cycle: 34 countries in science, 16 in mathematical literacy, and 18 in reading. AZERTAC reports that Azerbaijan achieved the second-highest overall improvement in the world across all three domains, recording an increase of 63 points in mathematics, 60 points in science, and 40 points in reading.

Comparison was conducted solely for the city of Baku, as the 2018 and 2022 assessments were carried out exclusively in the capital.