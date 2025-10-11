Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Pursuant to the preparation plan for 2025, athletics competitions were held among military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

In the competitions held at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, 9 teams competed in running at various distances, long and high distance jumps, as well as relay races.

The judges identified the individual and team winners based on the points scored by the servicemen in the competitions.

The champion team and the servicemen who took the first three places according to individual results were presented with cups, honorary certificates and medals.

In conclusion, a photo was taken with the competition participants.