Azerbaijan, EU explore enhancing energy cooperation

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy met with Dan Jørgensen, the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's crucial role in strengthening Europe's energy security.

Both sides expressed their keenness to enhance mutual relations, including economic, energy and investment cooperation.

During the meeting, discussions also covered the green energy transition, the advancement of regional initiatives, and the expansion of energy cooperation with the European Union.