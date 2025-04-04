Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Baku hosted Friday the roundtable discussion between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) on Offshore Wind Power Development, on the sidelines of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Giles Dickson, CEO of the WindEurope, as well as representatives of the leading European wind energy companies and financial institutions attended the event.

The participants were briefed about the identification of five areas in the Azerbaijani segment of the Caspian Sea, the implementation of measurement and observation works and the projects implemented with energy companies. They noted that at the initial stage, 4 GW of offshore wind energy will be exported to Europe through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor, as well as other planned interconnectors are directed to European countries. The meeting underscored that the European companies have abundant opportunities to actively participate in wind energy production and transmission projects. With European technological capabilities and investments, Azerbaijan's rich energy resources and strategic geographical location can lead to significant progress.

The parties reiterated the mutual interest in Azerbaijan-EU cooperation on the development of Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential. The meeting also reviewed the progress within the Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between AREA and WindEurope in 2024, featuring discussions on the next steps.