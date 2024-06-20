Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Nasir Sadigov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts participated in the third Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI20) Summit held in the city of Belém, Brazil on June 16-19, 2024.

The third SAI20 Summit has the primary objective to adopt the SAI20 Communiqué. The document represents the collective stance and recommendations of the engagement group of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) on key issues related to Climate Finance & Energy Transitions and Fight against Hunger and Poverty. More than a hundred international representatives and national authorities attended and participated in various panels with experts from around the world.

The SAI20 meeting saw presentations by member states, with extensive exchange of ideas on specific topics, and discussions held on collaboration between SAI20 and the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI). The gathering brought together approximately 200 delegates from 13 countries. In conclusion, leaders of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from the G20 countries adopted the final version of the Communiqué.

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani delegation held a number of meetings with leaders and delegations of the SAIs of the UAE, Brazil, Korea and other countries to explore measures aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Nasir Sadigov met with President of the Brazilian Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and Chair of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), Bruno Dantas to discuss prospects for cooperation.

SAI20 is the engagement group of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from G20 member countries. SAI20 is chaired by the SAI of the country leading the G20, currently TCU, SAI Brazil. The group plays an important role in overseeing the implementation of G20 commitments while also providing support for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations (UN).