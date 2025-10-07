Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team grabs another gold at 3rd CIS Games
Ganja, October 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islam Sultanov clinched the third gold medal for his country at the 3rd CIS Games.
Sultanov secured the medal by beating Belarussian Zakhar Tserashkou in the 71 kg final 3:0.
Earlier, wrestlers Elshad Abbasov (51kg) and Ali Nazarov (60kg) bagged gold medals, with Yusif Mirzayev (48kg) taking silver, as well as Hikmat Hagverdiyev (55kg) and Nihat Taghiyev (65kg) picking bronzes.
The 3rd CIS Games will conclude on October 8.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
- 06.10.2025 [23:28]
Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years
- 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW
- 06.10.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver
- 06.10.2025 [19:48]
Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany
- 06.10.2025 [19:32]
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- 06.10.2025 [19:22]
® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!
- 06.10.2025 [19:14]
Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
- 06.10.2025 [18:54]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals
- 06.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador
- 06.10.2025 [18:03]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:51]
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:48]