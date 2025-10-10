Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters will challenge for world titles and powerlifting glory at the World Championships, set to take place in Cairo, Egypt.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on six athletes, including Parvin Mammadov (49kg), Jeyhun Mahmudov (59kg), Rasul Zakiyev (88kg), Ilhamiz Karimov (107kg), Zahra Dadashova (61kg) and Leyla Karimova (79kg).

The event, to run until October 18, is expected to draw about 800 athletes from over 73 nations, and serves as part of the qualification pathway to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.